Shah Rukh Khan calls for positivity amid Boycott ‘Pathaan’ trend on social media

He added, "I believe cinema has more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature...I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive."

"Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in the simplest form as they are lived. It allows us to know each other better in a way it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind," SRK continued.

After concluding his speech, Shah Rukh tweaked his Pathaan dialogue in order to urge people to focus on positivity.