'Barbie' hits nerve in conservative Gulf 

After being banned in some Arab countries, the film ‘Barbie’ is dividing audiences in the conservative Gulf.

In the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia -- which did not allow women driving or cinemas until 2018 -- fans have queued up in pink versions of the abaya, the traditional all-covering robe, to see the hit movie.

But not everyone is comfortable with the celebration of female emancipation in a region where attitudes towards women's empowerment are only slowly changing.

A doctored photo showing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE president Mohamed bin Zayed in pink robes was widely shared on social media, and a popular Bahraini preacher railed against what he regards as the film's progressive agenda.

Bahrain is one of the Gulf monarchies to show ‘Barbie’, which is banned in Kuwait and has not been released in Qatar or Oman. In the wider Middle East, it is also barred in Algeria and Lebanon.