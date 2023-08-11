Kuwait bans 'Barbie' film over 'public ethics' concerns

While deciding on any foreign movie, the committee usually orders "censoring of the scenes that run counter to public ethics", Subei'e was quoted as saying late on Wednesday.

"But (if) a film carries alien concepts, message or unacceptable behaviour, the committee decides to bar the stuff in question as a whole," he said.

Gulf Arab states including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia -- all of which outlaw homosexuality -- routinely censor films that contain LGBTQ references.