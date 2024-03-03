Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir groove at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding gala

Khans of Bollywood set the dance floor on fire on Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala on Friday night. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir aced the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

SRK, Salman and Aamir came together after years and treated fans with their electrifying and fun performance. The videos from the gala night went viral on social media.