Waititi, Keaton go behind lens at Toronto film fest

The story had already been told in documentary form, but Waititi infused this slightly fictionalised take with his signature offbeat sense of humor -- a winning formula, if the enthusiastic applause from the crowd was any indication.

"I wanted to tell this story because it's uplifting... I had never attempted to make a sports film, so I just wanted to give myself a new challenge and get out of my comfort zone," Waititi said on the red carpet.

The Maori filmmaker is right at home in Toronto: his Nazi satire ‘Jojo Rabbit’ won the coveted TIFF People's Choice Award here in 2019, and went on to win an Oscar for Waititi for best adapted screenplay.

"For me, the most important thing is to put ourselves on screen -- by that, I mean Polynesians, Pacific Islanders, because we often get overlooked, especially in terms of the diversity conversation," he said.

Rongen and transgender player Jaiyah Saelua, portrayed in the film by Kaimana in a touching performance, were warmly received by the audience and joined Waititi on stage for the brief post-screening question and answer session.