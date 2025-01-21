Actress Nipun banned from film artistes association for life
Film actress Nasrin Akter Nipun has been banned for life from Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. This decision was unanimously made by the executive council of the association on Sunday. Current vice president of the association DA Tayeb confirmed the news to the media today, Tuesday.
The committee, according to various sources, made this decision as Nipun, a former general secretary of the association, was found guilty of misusing the official letterhead and pad to issue unauthorised statements on behalf of the association during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
Nipun issued the statement using the official pad and letterhead despite not having the authority, and she also shared the same statement on her verified Facebook profile.
The incidents happened on 16 July last year, when the movement was at its peak, which led to the July Uprising and fall of the Awami League government.
Sources have informed the media that even though Nipun was given a show-cause notice regarding the matter, she never clarified her authority of using the credentials beyond her power.
The issue was discussed recently during a meeting of the association, currently led by its elected president, Misha Sawdagor and general secretary, Dipjol where the decision regarding her banishment was taken unanimously.
On 10 January, Nipun was scheduled to fly to London on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight but was briefly detained by the immigration police based on directives from intelligence agencies.
After interrogation and scrutinising her passport and other documents, her journey was cancelled and she was sent back to Dhaka from Sylhet. Previously, Nipun faced controversy regarding the 2022 election of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.
At that election, she was defeated by Zayed Khan in a close contest. However, she then took legal action, and after months of legal battles, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court cleared the way for her to serve as the general secretary of the association.
There are allegations that Awami League presidium member Sheikh Selim exerted his influence to manipulate the result of the poll in favour of Nipun.