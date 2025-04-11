Oscars to add new award for stunts

A new Oscar for stunts will be handed out when Hollywood's glitziest party celebrates its 100th birthday, awards officials said Thursday.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said films released in 2027 will be eligible for an Oscar for Achievement in Stunt Design.

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.