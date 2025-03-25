Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty blessed with baby girl

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have become parents to a baby girl. Athiya, on Monday evening, took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her daughter with a cute post. She posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, "Blessed with a baby girl".

As soon as KL and Athiya shared the good news, fans and members of the film and cricket industries chimed in the comment section and sent their heartiest congratulations to the couple.