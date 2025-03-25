Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty blessed with baby girl
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have become parents to a baby girl. Athiya, on Monday evening, took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her daughter with a cute post. She posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, "Blessed with a baby girl".
As soon as KL and Athiya shared the good news, fans and members of the film and cricket industries chimed in the comment section and sent their heartiest congratulations to the couple.
"Congratulationssssssssss. Hugs and squishes," actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented. "Congrats Guys," former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote. Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on 23 January, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.
KL will be heading into the IPL 2025 with plenty of positive momentum on his side, having played a crucial role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win. He will represent Delhi Capitals.