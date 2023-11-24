Ranbir Kapoor gets his daughter Raha's name inked on collarbone

There's no greater feeling than embracing parenthood and Ranbir Kapoor is no exception, as he got her daughter Raha's name inked on her collarbone.

Ranbir, who is busy promoting his upcoming action thriller 'Animal', recently revealed his tattoo.

A video of Ranbir went viral on social media in which he can be seen showing his 'Raha' tattoo on his collarbone during one of his interviews.

The actor appeared on Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's show to promote his film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

While discussing about Rashmika's tattoo when Ranbir revealed he has a new tattoo as well.