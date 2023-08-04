Hollywood A-listers donate millions to aid striking actors

A dozen of Hollywood's highest-earning stars, from George Clooney to Meryl Streep, have each donated $1 million or more to support out-of-work actors as their strike enters its fourth week, their union's charitable foundation said Wednesday.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) walkout, and another strike by film and TV writers that began in May over pay and the threat of artificial intelligence, have brought US film and television production to a halt.

The Hollywood "double strike" of writers and actors -- the first since 1960 -- has cost the entertainment industry and the California economy several million dollars per day, as well as costing the striking unionists their paychecks.