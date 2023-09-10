France's Ladj Ly back with new film on life in Paris suburbs

Four years after he lit up the Croisette in Cannes with his debut feature film ‘Les Miserables’, Ladj Ly is back with a new searing and very personal take on life in the gritty Paris suburbs.

‘Les Indesirables’ -- which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival -- tackles the growing housing crisis in those areas against a backdrop of racial tensions, poverty, prejudice and police overreach.

For the 45-year-old Ly, who drew on his own experiences growing up in the rundown projects of Clichy-Montfermeil, the situation in the suburbs "has not really evolved" since his first cinematic effort, and he wanted to dig deeper.

"I grew up in the suburbs, it's an area that holds a special place in my heart," Ly told AFP in an interview Saturday at the Toronto film festival, the largest in North America.