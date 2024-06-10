'Bad Boys' tops box office in boost for Will Smith

Will Smith marked his first major film hit since his infamous Oscars slap as 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' debuted atop the North American box office, in a sign audiences are ready to welcome back the actor.

Sony's fourth installment of the action comedy series took home an estimated USD 56 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported, making it a major step in Smith's career rehabilitation after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022.