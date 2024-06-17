'Inside Out 2' posts smashing debut at box office

The coming-of-age movie ‘Inside Out 2’ debuted atop the North American box office, raking in a whopping USD 155 million with its animated tale of teen angst, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

"This is a sensational opening by Pixar's own exceptional standard for a follow-up sequel," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

In the hotly awaited sequel from Disney and Pixar, a girl named Riley grapples with new feelings as she starts high school.