Baldoni, Lively lawyers face off in $400m 'It Ends With Us' case

Lawyers for Hollywood stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively faced off Monday in their USD 400 million defamation fight, as Baldoni's side dropped a cache of case documents online prompting censure from the judge.

Hollywood power couple Lively and Ryan Reynolds are being targeted by Baldoni, Lively's co-star on bleak romance movie 'It Ends With Us', after she sued Baldoni and alleged sexual harassment.

In the latest caustic twist in the legal battle engulfing the film, Baldoni's team created a website containing a trove of messages and documents relating to the case.