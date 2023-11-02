Shah Rukh Khan turns 58, makes special midnight appearance for fans

Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' to wish the superstar his 58th birthday on Wednesday at midnight.

The 'Pathaan' actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled while cheering at the sight of the superstar. The signature SRK pose also marked the occasion, with the 'King of Romance' spreading his arms.