Ranbir, Alia reveal daughter Raha's face to the world

Bollywood Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a Christmas surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

The star couple, who has been protective of Raha have finally posed with her for the paparazzi.

Ranbir was seen carrying his little princess in his arms with Alia. Raha was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails.