Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor name their baby girl 'Raha'

Alia Bhatt has finally revealed her baby girl's name. Alia and Ranbir, who were blessed with the joy of parenthood on 6 November, have named their little angel 'Raha'.

Alia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Ranbir holding the newborn with a small football jersey hanging on the wall that read "Raha".

Alia shared the importance of the name and wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path.”