Grand jury to decide on new manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin

A grand jury will decide whether Alec Baldwin should face new charges over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set, US prosecutors said Tuesday.

Baldwin was holding a Colt. 45 during rehearsals for low-budget Western ‘Rust’ in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in October 2021.

Manslaughter charges against Baldwin -- an actor and producer on the film -- were dropped in April, due to what prosecutors called "new facts" which demanded "further investigation and forensic analysis," but an investigation into the incident remained active.