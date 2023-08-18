Razz-Pori reunite, say ‘we are fine’

When this correspondent had talked to Shariful Razz on Tuesday, he had then hinted at rekindling his relationship with Pori Moni.

Razz had told Prothom Alo, “I have faced a lot of trouble in this life. I don’t want any more. I want a normal life, I want peace. And I certainly don’t want to get involved in any more trouble.”

He commented, “Even if it’s for my baby, I have to reorganise my life. He’s growing up now. He will be able to walk and talk properly after five or six more years. I want to give him a beautiful life.”