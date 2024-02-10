Nusraat Faria returns home from hospital

Actress Nusraat Faria has returned home from the hospital. She had suddenly fallen all late Thursday night and was admitted to a hospital in the capital.

Reportedly, she was hospitalised in an unconscious state. Her physical condition has slightly improved and so she has been taken home.

Nusraat Faria’s mother Ferdousi Parvin confirmed the news of Faria being released from the hospital to Prothom Alo. She said, “She’s slightly better now compared to the condition she was brought taken to the hospital Thursday night.”