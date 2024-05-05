There’s no chance of dating Razz: Mandira

Debutant actress Mandira Chakraborty played titular role in the historic-themed film, ‘Kajolrekha’. She was paired with actor Shariful Razz in the film.

The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Giasuddin Selim. Mandira is being applauded for her acting skills. The cast and crew of the film are busy with the promotion of the film.

Mandira Chkraborty recently gave an interview about ‘Kajolrekha’ with an online news portal. At the time Mandira also gave straight cut answers on various controversial topics. However, most of them were regarding actor Shariful Razz.