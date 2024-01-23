Farooki put on 72-hour observation
On Monday midnight, suddenly there was news that filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki had taken ill and was hospitalised. His wife actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha later put up a post about Farooki’s physical condition on her verified Facebook page around 1:00am.
After this news from Tisha, well-wishers in the showbiz, coworkers and fans scattered across home and abroad, were alarmed. The news of Farooki’s illness spread rapidly in different drama and film-related Facebook pages.
Everyone wished Farooki a quick recovery. Meanwhile, Prothom Alo talked to Tisha around 11:00am today, Tuesday and she said that a CT angiogram has been done on Farooki.
Tisha in her Facebook post last night stated that Farooki had suffered a stroke. When he suddenly fell sick on Monday evening, Farooki was taken to a hospital in the capital.
After conducting the CT angiogram, the physician there said Farooki had suffered a stroke. Farooki was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital later, she added.
While speaking to Prothom Alo this morning Tisha said, “The physicians have said that there’s no need to do an operation. But it will take some time for full recovery. The physicians have also said that he needs to be put on 72-hour observation. Later, a CT scan of the brain will be done.”
Tisha had stated in the Facebook post last night, “Farooki was feeling a bit unwell since this evening. As soon as we took him to the physician, he referred a CT angiogram and we did that. He has suffered a mild brain stroke and now he’s under observation at the Neuro-ICU. Everyone please pray for Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.”
Farooki has been involved with filmmaking for 25 years. His notable films include ‘Bachelor’, ‘Third Person Singular Number’, ‘Television’, ‘Piprabidya’ and ‘Doob’.
Farooki’s latest project ‘Something Like an Autobiography’ released on the OTT platform Chorki recently. Apart from directing, he also acted in the web film for the first time ever. Farooki had Tisha as his co-actor and his acting performance there has been quite acclaimed.
Filmmaker Farooki and actress Tisha married on 16 July 2010. The couple has a daughter named Ilham Nusrat Farooki.