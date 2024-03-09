Shah Rukh teams up with daughter Suhana for son Aaryan’s brand

Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star in his latest commercial is none other than his daughter Suhana. On Friday, the father-daughter duo treated fans to a video of the new ad for Aryan Khan’s clothing brand D’Yavol.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, SRK wrote, “The collab you didn't know you needed... BUT every good story deserves a sequel. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com.”

The clip starts with SRK flaunting three rings on his fingers with the letters D’Yavol inscribed on them. He marks a window pane of an abandoned train compartment with an ‘X’ sign in red.