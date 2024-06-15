My mother and sister would make our Eid outfits

I was born in Sylhet but spent my childhood in Karachi, Pakistan, where my father would work. We used to visit Bangladesh during holidays only. So, all the Eid memories I have from my childhood are Karachi-centric.

I never spent an Eid in Dhaka back then. Although I don’t have much memory of Eid-ul-Azha from when I was young, I do remember that most of the sacrificial meat used to be given away. My parents used to do all the work back then.

I spent Eid like everyone else in my childhood. I used be excited about the new clothes, shoes and hairbands. Since I attended school and college in Karachi, most of my friends were from there. I used to visit their homes and go out with them during Eid.

Actually Eid in my childhood only meant going out and hanging-out with friends. On the day of Eid, we would go to our friends’ houses and feast. We would just wear new clothes and go out. We didn’t have any responsibilities. Overall, it was the just sheer joy at that time. Now that I’m older there’s a lot of hassle on Eid. However, Mr Alamgir is the one who handles everything now.