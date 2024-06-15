Eid nostalgia
My mother and sister would make our Eid outfits
I was born in Sylhet but spent my childhood in Karachi, Pakistan, where my father would work. We used to visit Bangladesh during holidays only. So, all the Eid memories I have from my childhood are Karachi-centric.
I never spent an Eid in Dhaka back then. Although I don’t have much memory of Eid-ul-Azha from when I was young, I do remember that most of the sacrificial meat used to be given away. My parents used to do all the work back then.
I spent Eid like everyone else in my childhood. I used be excited about the new clothes, shoes and hairbands. Since I attended school and college in Karachi, most of my friends were from there. I used to visit their homes and go out with them during Eid.
Actually Eid in my childhood only meant going out and hanging-out with friends. On the day of Eid, we would go to our friends’ houses and feast. We would just wear new clothes and go out. We didn’t have any responsibilities. Overall, it was the just sheer joy at that time. Now that I’m older there’s a lot of hassle on Eid. However, Mr Alamgir is the one who handles everything now.
Yards of fabric would be bought from the market and then the outfits would be made at home on the sewing machine. There’s a different sort of joy in wearing clothes made by one’s mother and sister. And it’s a source of absolute comfort as well.
As we lived away from the country, our parents were our best friends. We used to make all our demands to them. When we were young, we heard about many of our friends hiding their new outfits so that the siblings don’t get to see each other’s clothes before the Eid day.
We however didn’t have that scope because my mother was the one sewing our Eid outfits till some point. Yards of fabric would be bought from the market and then the outfits would be made at home on the sewing machine. Afterwards, my elder sister Dina Apa would also design clothes for me.
Also, there’s a different sort of joy in wearing clothes made by one’s mother and sister. And it’s a source of absolute comfort as well. When I was younger, I wore frocks mostly then I switched to salwar kameez gradually as I grew up. How happily I used to go around wearing clothes made by my mother and sister!
All the Eids were cheerful in my childhood. My father was in government service while my mother was a homemaker through and through. She was the one taking care of us siblings. Actually, it was she who did all the work of raising and nurturing us.
My mother used to cook a lot of dishes during Eid. All the dishes she made were really delicious. Her luchi and alur dum were my favourite. I also liked chicken roast a lot.
My mother used to cook a lot of dishes during Eid. All the dishes she made were really delicious. Her luchi and alur dum were my favourite. I also liked chicken roast a lot.
We used to have both cows and goats for sacrifice at our house. I don’t why, but I have never been a fan of beef. I had a liking for mutton though. I just loved mutton curry with potatoes. However, I have stopped eating that for the last couple of years.
We came back to Bangladesh in 1974 and started living in our familu home on Asad Avenue in Mohammadpur, Dhaka. As I’ve said this before, my father was a government employee and he retired as a member of the National Board of Revenue.
While I celebrated Eid wearing clothes that my mother and sister made for me when we were still in Karachi, I started buying clothes from the market after we moved in Dhaka. I’m not skilled in sewing at all so whenever I buy clothes for myself, I shop for others as well.
To me, the joy of Eid in my childhood seems more of the same as that in my adulthood.
Just as we gave away all the sacrificial meat except for a small portion during Eid-ul-Azha in my childhood, we do the same even now. We keep only some for ourselves and distribute most of it.
I have grandkids now and I am like a friend to them. They are like little friends of mine. I send gifts to all during Eid and that’s what makes me happy these days.
The teachings of Eid motivate us to be generous. And Eid-ul-Azha is the Eid of making sacrifices. The most precious thing that is needed all over the world right now is peace. When there’s peace, the joy in your surroundings gets multiplied.
We have to think about make ourselves useful to others. If God allows me the ability to help someone else, that indeed is a matter of great pleasure. I am one of those who have the capability to help others and be the reason of their happiness. I am unlimitedly grateful to the Creator for this.
The essence of Eid-ul-Azha is to give. I always keep this in mind. Just as we gave away all the sacrificial meat except for a small portion during Eid-ul-Azha in my childhood, we do the same even now. We keep only some for ourselves and distribute most of it. This pleasure of giving away is actually the most precious achievement in this celebration of sacrifice.
Transcribed by Monzur Kader.
*This article appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Nourin Ahmed Monisha.