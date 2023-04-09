Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn part ways after six years of dating

The couple parted ways a few weeks ago. "It wasn't dramatic."."[The relationship] just ran its course," a source confirmed to Page Six.

Swift has never commented about the status of her relationship neither has Joe ever given a firm response to the dating speculations. But several incidents have always proven how well the couple was in love.

Joe has always been sarcastic towards the media asking for his confirmation of the relationship. When asked by reporters about getting engaged with the singer-songwriter, he replied "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins.”