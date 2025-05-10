Mustafa Zaman Abbasi is no more

Mustafa Zaman Abbasi is the son of a prominent musician family of the subcontinent. His father Abbas Uddin Ahmed was a legendary Polligeeti singer. He was the first one to popularise our folk music, Polligeeti in different countries around the world. Mustafa Zaman’s uncle Abdul Karim was also a popular Polligiti and Bhawaiya singer.

Mustafa Zaman's elder brother justice Mustafa Kamal is a legist whose daughter Nashid Kamal is also an acclaimed singer. Their sister Ferdausi Rahman is acclaimed as a renowned and versatile musical talent of the country. Mustafa Zaman’s wife Asam Abbasi was a renowned teacher and writer who passed away last year.

Born in Balrampur village of Kochbihar district in India on 8 December 1936, Mustafa Zaman Abbasi spend his childhood in Kolkata. After achieving his B.A. and M.A. degrees from Dhaka University, he completed his higher studies in marketing from Harvard Group.