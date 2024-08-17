Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot

Taylor Swift kicked off the first of five sell-out London shows on Thursday, taking to the stage a week after concerts in Vienna were cancelled due to a foiled suicide attack plot.

The American star's return to Wembley Stadium, where she performed for three nights in June, marks the end of the European leg of her record-breaking ‘Eras’ tour.

In addition to events in Vienna, the concert comes just over two weeks after three girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a dance class themed around her music in northwest England.

The 34-year-old appeared on the Wembley stage for her hit song ‘22’ wearing a T-shirt bearing the words "a lot going on at the moment" -- a fashion statement interpreted as a reference to both incidents.

Three alleged Islamic State group sympathisers have been detained in Austria over a plan to launch an attack using explosives and knives on the Swift concerts.