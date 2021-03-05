Blackpink: Always in the spotlight

They are already a hit together but the members have also tried their hand at stand-alone projects in music and on television. Like, Rosé of BLACKPINK has announced that March 12 will be the release date for her solo debut project. The K-pop group's social media accounts shared two images with the date and hashtags #TEASERPOSTER #20210312 #RELEASE. While the title has not yet been revealed, one of the preview images had a few words in English embedded into its hazy image. Just barely visible through the smoke under the K-pop icon's name in huge letters are the words "No Way Out" and "You Are Now”. The singer also gave a sneak preview of the solo effort during January's Livestream concert “The Show”, during which she performed the track "Gone."

Recently Jennie started her own YouTube channel and it only took one video for Jennie to sail past the five million subscriber mark. The K-pop singer achieved the breakthrough over two weeks after she posted a video titled “Hello world From Jennie” on January 16, which was also her 25th birthday. The multitalented idol was recently revealed to have taken an active part in the photoshoot for Vogue Korea’s March issue. According to the magazine, she has made her debut as a fashion editor for Vogue Korea!

Currently, Lisa is a mentor on the Chinese reality dance show "Youth with You Season 3" Last season, Lisa surprised and left the audience impressed on how meticulous she is with mentoring the trainees in dancing. Even though it was Lisa’s first foray into the Chinese entertainment scene, she managed to win the audience’s hearts with her responsible attitude and cute personality.