Cholo Bangladesh Concert all set to rock the youth

The Tigers are performing at the biggest stage of the cricket world, and now the ‘Cholo Bangladesh concert is here, presenting the opportunity to join voices and sing aloud at an electrifying musical extravaganza in their tribute!

Grameenphone is all set to ignite the spirit of unity, passion and inspiration among the youth of Bangladesh with their upcoming Cholo Bangladesh Concert – the big-ticket event promising the ultimate celebration of the year, stated a press release.

Grameenphone believes that the time is now to ignite the spirit of progress, celebrate our national cricket team’s journey to the ICC Cricket World Cup and to honor the national heroes who are making Bangladesh progress in the global landscape.