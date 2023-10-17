Cholo Bangladesh Concert all set to rock the youth

The Tigers are performing at the biggest stage of the cricket world, and now the ‘Cholo Bangladesh concert is here, presenting the opportunity to join voices and sing aloud at an electrifying musical extravaganza in their tribute!
Grameenphone is all set to ignite the spirit of unity, passion and inspiration among the youth of Bangladesh with their upcoming Cholo Bangladesh Concert – the big-ticket event promising the ultimate celebration of the year, stated a press release.
Grameenphone believes that the time is now to ignite the spirit of progress, celebrate our national cricket team’s journey to the ICC Cricket World Cup and to honor the national heroes who are making Bangladesh progress in the global landscape.
The Cholo Bangladesh Concert is designed accordingly as an embodiment of that belief, promising a spectacular musical gathering that will not only set the stage on fire but also inspire the attendees to dream big, act fearless and achieve greatness.
The grand gathering is going to be a celebration of the immense potential and indomitable spirit of the country’s youth and how they are taking the nation forward together, hand in hand.
Therefore, mark the date and get ready to be blown away by an explosive lineup of musical sensations, as Grameenphone brings this grand spectacle at the Bangladesh Army Stadium on Friday 20 October.
The Cholo Bangladesh Concert will feature a star-studded array of artists, including Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Habib Wahid, Nemesis, Pritom Hasan, Rafa and friends, Pantho Kanai, Hasan, Warfaze and many more.
To attend the concert, one just has to register through MyGP app, and it is absolutely free! It is a simple and convenient way to secure a spot at the most anticipated event of the year. The ticket portal opens at 12 AM every night and allows only a limited number of registrations that will continue till 19 October.
So, Grameenphone urges all to head to the MyGP and gear up to be part of a historic gathering that will send ripples of enthusiasm across the magnificent assembly of the youth! The event will also be broadcasted live on MyGP app and NTV.
The concert is a part of Grameenphone’s ‘Cholo Bangladesh’ campaign that aims to unite the youth with a spirit of national progression.
The campaign includes various other exciting activities, such as live streaming of the World Cup matches in MyGP app, limited edition merchandise to celebrate the event, special travel packages, sweets to celebrate and many more.
Grameenphone, as a tech-enabler, is committed to supporting the growth of a Smart Bangladesh. By celebrating the new-age heroes of our nation and instilling faith and courage among the youth, Grameenphone remains dedicated to paving the way for a smarter, brighter future.
Prepare to be mesmerised by the captivating blend of music, lights, and pyro, all designed to make the heart race and the spirit soar!