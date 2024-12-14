Retired cop finds trove of unreleased Michael Jackson songs: report

A retired California highway patrolman has stumbled into possession of a trove of unreleased Michael Jackson songs -- which the world may never have a chance to hear.

Gregg Musgrove, now a stay-at-home dad, procured the tapes after an associate purchased a storage unit in the city of Van Nuys that contained the recordings, according to a media outlet.

The unit had once belonged to music producer Bryan Loren -- who also worked with artists including Whitney Houston and Sting -- but whose whereabouts are currently unknown.