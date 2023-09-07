Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month

"I'm not saying we're big-headed about it but we're pleased with it and we hope you all like it," the octogenarian rocker said.

The Stones' 24th studio album, set for release on 20 October, has 12 tracks, with the single ‘Angry’ the first to come out.

Wood, 76, confirmed during the launch that superstar Lady Gaga features on another, 'Sweet Sound of Heaven', adding she "sings really sweet" on it.

Two of the tracks were recorded with Watts in 2019. The others feature Steve Jordan, whom Watts recommended to replace him.

"Ever since Charlie's gone it's different," said 79-year-old guitarist Keith Richards of recording the new album without one of the band's founders.

"He's number four, he's missing, he's up there. Of course he's missed incredibly."