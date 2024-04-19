Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops

Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated record ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on Friday -- the 11th studio album from the megastar who is already having a blockbuster year.

“New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out now,” she wrote on her Instagram account, ending the announcement with a heart emoji.

Two hours later she posted: “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album.

“I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore... it’s all yours.”

Swift had revealed the album’s release at the Grammys in February, a night that saw the 34-year-old billionaire win a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year prize.

With the drop of ‘Tortured Poets’ in the United States at midnight Eastern time (0400 GMT Friday), the artist could be on track for a fifth. Since her bombshell announcement, Swift's loyal legion of Swifties had been working around the clock shelling out fan predictions.