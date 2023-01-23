Graceland memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, has been laid to rest at the family's legendary Tennessee home Graceland, where hundreds of fans and loved ones gathered Sunday for a public memorial service.

Crowds lined up at dawn in Memphis to pay tribute to the singer who died on 12 January at age 54, after she was rushed to hospital for cardiac arrest.

Priscilla Presley -- Lisa Marie's mother and Elvis's wife for six years until their divorce in 1973 -- joined forces with performers including Alanis Morisette, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan, to pay tribute.