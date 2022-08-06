Beyonce, Madonna come together for 'Break My Soul' remix

Beyonce has surely rekindled nostalgic for her fans this weekend by unveiling a brand new remix of 'Break My Soul', which features an interpolation of Madonna's 1990 hit single 'Vogue'.

However, it appears that Madonna did not record anything new for the remix beyond (possibly) a few spoken words, but rather had snippets of previously released, decades-old songs, particularly 'Vogue', as per reports.

As of now, 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' is only available on Bey's online shop for USD 1.29. The song will land in fans' emails upon purchase. There is no current indication of whether the remix will hit streaming services.