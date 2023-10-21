Rolling Stones return with a little help from a Beatle

The Rolling Stones burst back to life on Friday with ‘Hackney Diamonds’, their first album in 18 years, featuring megastar cameos from Elton John, Lady Gaga and even their old rival, Paul McCartney.

Now in their seventh decade of making music together, the legendary British band is back with their 24th studio album. McCartney joins in for the first time, playing bass on the punky ‘Bite My Head Off’.

Back in their 1960s heyday, much was made of the rivalry between the Stones and the Beatles, but it was always more marketing than reality, with John Lennon singing on the Stones' ‘We Love You’ in 1967.