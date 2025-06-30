Rahat Fateh Ali Khan records Bengali duet with Rubayyat Jahan
Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had sung a Bengali song composed by South Asian music legend Runa Laila before. The song was released on Prothom Alo’s YouTube and Facebook platforms five years ago.
It was recently revealed that this Pakistani singer has recorded yet another Bengali song. This time it’s a duet with Rubayyat Jahan, a singer originally from Chattogram, Bangladesh. Rubayyat is married to British Asian singer, composer and music director Raja Kaasheff and currently based in the UK.
The two of them are continuing with their journey with Bengali music from there. Rubayyat Jahan is super excited about recording a duet song with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, saying it felt like “getting the moon in her hands.”
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his mastery of qawwali as well as soulful Bollywood melodies, now brings his voice to this new Bengali track titled ‘Tumi Amar Prem Piyasha’.
The lyrics are penned by Kabir Bakul, while the composition and arrangement has been done by Raja Kaasheff. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Rubayyat Jahan recorded the track at Playback Creative Studio in Dubai recently. Confirming the news, composer Raja Kaasheff announced that the song will be released under the Dhruba Music Station (DMS) label.
Sharing her experience, Rubayyat said that Raja Kaasheff has a connection with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is quite affectionate towards Raja. During a meeting in London, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan told Raja about his love for Bengali music.
He even said that he was keen to sing more in Bengali, having recorded a song composed by the iconic Runa Laila before. When this new Bengali music project came up, Raja offered him the track, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan agreed enthusiastically and recorded the song with great sincerity.
Rubayyat also mentioned, “While recording, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan repeatedly said how much he loved the lyrics, melody, and arrangement of the song. For me, it truly felt like I was holding the moon in my hands. This is one of the greatest achievements of my singing career I believe. I’ve tried giving my best into the performance and hope listeners will enjoy it.”
Music director Raja Kaasheff shared that the music video for the song will soon be filmed at various locations across London and the song will be officially released afterwards.