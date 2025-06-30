Rahat Fateh Ali Khan records Bengali duet with Rubayyat Jahan

Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had sung a Bengali song composed by South Asian music legend Runa Laila before. The song was released on Prothom Alo’s YouTube and Facebook platforms five years ago.

It was recently revealed that this Pakistani singer has recorded yet another Bengali song. This time it’s a duet with Rubayyat Jahan, a singer originally from Chattogram, Bangladesh. Rubayyat is married to British Asian singer, composer and music director Raja Kaasheff and currently based in the UK.

The two of them are continuing with their journey with Bengali music from there. Rubayyat Jahan is super excited about recording a duet song with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, saying it felt like “getting the moon in her hands.”