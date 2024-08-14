‘Setting fire to Rahul Ananda’s house has no connection with religion’

“Rahulda's (Rahul Ananda) house being set on fire has no connection with his religion, race, caste and culture. I request not to spread such rumours,” Farhana Hamid, one of the proprietors of fashion house ‘Khut’, wrote on Facebook.

Sharing Farhana Hamid’s post from their official page on 9 August, Rahul Ananda’s music band ‘Joler Gaan’ wrote, “Please read the post and know the truth.”

Following Sheikh Hasina government’s fall in the face of a mass uprising on 5 August, the people carried out celebration processions throughout the country.

There were incidents of arson and vandalism at various government establishments and Awami League offices on that day. Communal attacks on religious minorities were also reported in some places.