Turkish Superstar Burak Özçivit coming to Bangladesh

Singer Bangladesh Limited is inviting Turkish superstar actor Burak Özçivit to Bangladesh as part of their transformation journey. The celebrated actor revealed an exciting partnership with Singer Bangladesh, sparking anticipation and curiosity among his followers in a social media post from his official account.

Singer Bangladesh has also shared the post from their official social media accounts.

Singer Bangladesh is set to collaborate with Burak Özçivit to bring forth a series of exciting engagements and initiatives. As part of the partnership, Burak Özçivit will visit to Bangladesh to participate in a series of engagements with Singer Bangladesh. Fans and consumer eager to catch a glimpse of the beloved actor can seize the opportunity during Singer Bangladesh's Uradhura Friday deals on 17 and 18 May. By purchasing any product from singerbd.com during the promotional period, a lucky customer will win an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Burak Özçivit during his visit to Bangladesh, says a press release.