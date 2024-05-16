Turkish Superstar Burak Özçivit coming to Bangladesh
Singer Bangladesh Limited is inviting Turkish superstar actor Burak Özçivit to Bangladesh as part of their transformation journey. The celebrated actor revealed an exciting partnership with Singer Bangladesh, sparking anticipation and curiosity among his followers in a social media post from his official account.
Singer Bangladesh has also shared the post from their official social media accounts.
Singer Bangladesh is set to collaborate with Burak Özçivit to bring forth a series of exciting engagements and initiatives. As part of the partnership, Burak Özçivit will visit to Bangladesh to participate in a series of engagements with Singer Bangladesh. Fans and consumer eager to catch a glimpse of the beloved actor can seize the opportunity during Singer Bangladesh's Uradhura Friday deals on 17 and 18 May. By purchasing any product from singerbd.com during the promotional period, a lucky customer will win an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Burak Özçivit during his visit to Bangladesh, says a press release.
Singer Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Arcelik, which is the flagship company of Türkiye’s Koç Group, has embarked on a series of transformations. The new concept store, new corporate office and our manufacturing plant are the strongest pillars of this transformation. Singer Bangladesh aims to bring Koç Group and Arcelik’s global expertise and standards to Bangladesh and enhance the consumer experience, reaffirming Singer Bangladesh's commitment to excellence.
Singer is one of the largest retailers of consumer durables in Bangladesh, with 463 retail stores across the country, along with more than 1000 dealer shops. Singer commenced operations in the region in 1905. Today, Singer sells all categories of household consumer durables under the Singer, Beko and multi-brands. Singer Bangladesh is 57 per cent owned by Arcelik and the remainder of shares of the company are publicly traded in DSE and CSE, adds the press release.