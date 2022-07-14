Music

Coke Studio Bangla celebrates colours of Bangladeshi wedding with ‘Lilabali’

UNB
Dhaka
Coke Studio Bangla celebrates colours of Bangladeshi wedding with ‘Lilabali’
Coke Studio Bangla celebrates colours of Bangladeshi wedding with ‘Lilabali’UNB

With its biggest artistes’ collaboration in a single track, Coke Studio Bangla released its seventh song Wednesday night – a fusion of Radharaman Dutta’s “Lilabali” and Bari Siddiquie’s “Bhaber Deshe Thako Kanya.”

Composed and arranged by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, the song Lilabali features Rubaiyat Rehman, Tasfia Fatima (Tashfee), Masha Islam, Karishma Sanu Sovvota, Jannatul Firdaus Akbar, Sanzida Mahmood Nandita, Armeen Musa, Warda Ashraf and Md Makhon Mia.

The fusion encapsulates the many ways a bride is adorned by her bridesmaids and the rush of emotions that goes through each of them. It also shows the other side of the same coin, where the groom expresses his sentiments in a light and fun setting.

Together, the song draws a complete picture of the Bangladeshi way of celebrating a wedding.

The chief sound engineer of the song is Faizan Rashid Ahmad (Buno), and the track was mixed and mastered by Saadul Islam.

The orchestration team features Hassan Haider Khan (shehnai), Rahin Haider (tenor saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (alto saxophone), Saadul Islam (banjitar and electric guitar), Imran Ahmed (electric guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (electric guitar), Faizan Rashid Ahmad Buno (bass), Shayan Chowdhury Arnob (guitar), Ripon Kumar Sarkar (khomok), Mithun Chakra (percussions), Mubarak Islam (percussions), Pantho Kanai (drums), Pradyut Chatterjea (keys), Adit Rahman (Keys), and Salahuddin Mahmud (harmonium).

Up to now, the first season of Coke Studio Bangla has released seven complete fusion tracks – “Nasek Nasek” (Animes Roy, Pantho Kanai), “Prarthona” (Momotaz Begum and Mizan Rahman), “Bulbuli” (Ritu Raj, Nandita), “Bhober Pagol” (Nigar Sumi and Jalali Set), “Chiltey Roud” (Arnob and Boga Taleb), “Shob Lokey Koy” (Kaniz Khandaker Mitu and Murshidabadi) and Lilabali.

Music enthusiasts can enjoy the fusion performances on Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel and Spotify.

Coke Studio Bangla is produced by Grey Advertising Bangladesh, with Syed Gousul Alam Shaon being the creative producer of the show and Shayan Chowdhury Arnob as the curator and music producer.

Read more from Music
Post Comment