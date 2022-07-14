Coke Studio Bangla celebrates colours of Bangladeshi wedding with ‘Lilabali’

With its biggest artistes’ collaboration in a single track, Coke Studio Bangla released its seventh song Wednesday night – a fusion of Radharaman Dutta’s “Lilabali” and Bari Siddiquie’s “Bhaber Deshe Thako Kanya.”

Composed and arranged by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, the song Lilabali features Rubaiyat Rehman, Tasfia Fatima (Tashfee), Masha Islam, Karishma Sanu Sovvota, Jannatul Firdaus Akbar, Sanzida Mahmood Nandita, Armeen Musa, Warda Ashraf and Md Makhon Mia.

The fusion encapsulates the many ways a bride is adorned by her bridesmaids and the rush of emotions that goes through each of them. It also shows the other side of the same coin, where the groom expresses his sentiments in a light and fun setting.