Coke Studio Bangla celebrates colours of Bangladeshi wedding with ‘Lilabali’

Together, the song draws a complete picture of the Bangladeshi way of celebrating a wedding.
The chief sound engineer of the song is Faizan Rashid Ahmad (Buno), and the track was mixed and mastered by Saadul Islam.
The orchestration team features Hassan Haider Khan (shehnai), Rahin Haider (tenor saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (alto saxophone), Saadul Islam (banjitar and electric guitar), Imran Ahmed (electric guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (electric guitar), Faizan Rashid Ahmad Buno (bass), Shayan Chowdhury Arnob (guitar), Ripon Kumar Sarkar (khomok), Mithun Chakra (percussions), Mubarak Islam (percussions), Pantho Kanai (drums), Pradyut Chatterjea (keys), Adit Rahman (Keys), and Salahuddin Mahmud (harmonium).
Up to now, the first season of Coke Studio Bangla has released seven complete fusion tracks – “Nasek Nasek” (Animes Roy, Pantho Kanai), “Prarthona” (Momotaz Begum and Mizan Rahman), “Bulbuli” (Ritu Raj, Nandita), “Bhober Pagol” (Nigar Sumi and Jalali Set), “Chiltey Roud” (Arnob and Boga Taleb), “Shob Lokey Koy” (Kaniz Khandaker Mitu and Murshidabadi) and Lilabali.
Music enthusiasts can enjoy the fusion performances on Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel and Spotify.
Coke Studio Bangla is produced by Grey Advertising Bangladesh, with Syed Gousul Alam Shaon being the creative producer of the show and Shayan Chowdhury Arnob as the curator and music producer.