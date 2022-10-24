Kanye West says he won't be cancelled for anti-Semitic tweets days after Balenciaga cuts ties with him

According to media reports, Kanye recently hired Johnny Depp's laywer Camille Vasquez to represent him.
Speaking to media, Kanye claimed that his comments have united human race as one.
"It's going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love if not we are just loving the lies," he said.
He said that people are merely cutting ties with him to "mute him. He mentioned that people are doing so to simply "score points," according to reports.
He further added that it's not easy to cancel him, "We here, baby, we ain't going nowhere.”
He defended his anti-Semitic comment and told media, "I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it's actually proven the exact point that I made."
He continued, "They never expected someone to have the platform. It's not that anyone is afraid, they're afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can't use all the tactics. I'm talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion.
“To wear the wrong color hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I've seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. It’s pretty one-sided if you think about it,” he added.