Kanye West says he won't be cancelled for anti-Semitic tweets days after Balenciaga cuts ties with him

Kanye West thinks that he won't be cancelled for his anti-Semitic comments, as per a media report.

Many companies have cut ties from Kanye post his anti-Semitic tweets, and it looks like the star thinks, it's not doing him any harm.

Kanye addressed Balenciaga cutting ties with him while speaking to media and said, "I ain't losing no money... The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site that was one of the most freeing days.”