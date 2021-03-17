Nigerian singer pays homage to Bangabandhu

Nigerian singer Princess Bola Jegede sang the popular Bangla song 'Jodi rat pohale shona jeto Bangabandhu more nai' in memory of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at an event organised by the Bangladesh High Commission in Nigeria.

She sang the song in Bangla on the occasion of Mujib Borsho.

The song penned by Hasan Matiur Rahman and composed by Malay Kumar Ganguly has been played in different programmess across and beyond Bangladesh.

Popular Bangladeshi singer Sabina Yasmeen first sang the song in 1990. Thanks to this song, the composer, lyricist and singer have got the love of innumerable Bangabandhu devotees for three decades.

A function has been organised from 17 March to 26 to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The main theme of the 10-day programme is 'Mujib Chiranton'. However, there will be various themes for different programmes. The theme of the programme on 17 March is 'Bhengechho Duaar Asechho Jyotirmoy'.

The heads of state and government of Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and India are taking part in these events.