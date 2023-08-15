‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ releases on Chorki

‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’, a full-length docudrama, based on the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now releasing on the OTT platform Chorki.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself has shared the experience of her life in exile and homecoming in the docudrama. The focal theme of this docudrama is Sheikh Hasina, as the daughter of Bangabandhu and not as the Prime Minister.

The docudrama also features different stories from the personal life of Bangabandhu’s daughter. It tells the tale of the terrible times of 1975, when Sheikh Hasina’s father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of her family members were brutally murdered.