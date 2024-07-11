We watched Bangladeshi dramas with boosters on our TV antennas

I was in a daze on the day of shooting with Kamal Hassan sir for the first time. I just couldn’t believe I was working with him. I came to cinema seeing Amitabh Bachchan or Kamal Hassan only. On the first day in my bewilderment I touched his (Kamal Hassan) feet. He held my hands lightly and told me something that didn’t catch properly. Later I realised he said, ‘Aisa mat karo (don’t do this)’. At the shooting set, all the time he was sitting by himself in the chair and nobody would bother him much. Whenever it was time for giving a shot he would go give the shot and then silently come back to his chair again. Those who have watched ‘Kalki’, knows what is Kamal Hassan’s look here? It’s terrifying. But, you could have never guessed it from the set.

Prabhas and Deepika have become such mega stars on their own merit. They are extremely open-hearted people. While returning after finishing the shooting Prabhas told me, “Dada, you have acted really well.” As long as Deepika would be in front of the camera she would be inside of her character. But outside of the camera, Deepika always had a smile stuck to her face. You can learn a lot from working with them.