Cate Blanchett's surprise cameo ends 'Squid Game' finale

Fans of Netflix’s global hit Squid Game were bracing for shocking twists in the series finale—but few could have predicted the show-stopping surprise that closed out the final season.

In the closing moments of the last episode, the camera cuts to Los Angeles, where Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett appears, playing a character recruiting Americans for what appears to be a US version of the deadly competition.

The unexpected cameo instantly fuels speculation about the future of Squid Game, suggesting a possible US spinoff of the Korean dystopian thriller.