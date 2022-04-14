Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are now man and wife

The first image features the couple sealing the special moment with a kiss on the lips. The other picture shows Ranbir giving a forehead kiss to Alia. One of the images features the newlyweds holding each other's hands.
Alongside the post, Alia penned a heartfelt note, sharing why they chose to celebrate the wedding day at Vastu.
"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites," the post read.
She also thanked everyone for their love and support.
"Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the post concluded.
Alia and Ranbir's wedding images have left social media users in awe of them.
"OH MY GOD! They look so so so beautiful together," a netizen commented.
"Adorable. Nazar na lage," another one wrote. Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other while working together on their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.