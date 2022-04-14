Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are now man and wife

Kisses, smiles and laughter ---- that's what Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding moments were all about.

After tying the knot at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu on Baisakhi Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and shared first pictures as his wife. Dressed in an off-white lehenga with golden zari work all over it, Alia looked graceful as a bride. Ranbir complemented his wife in an off-white sherwani.