Interview: Khairul Bashar
I’m waiting for an extraordinary story
Khairul Bashar is one of the busiest actors these days. He has worked in quite a few dramas with Valentine’s Day ahead. Bashar’s latest drama ‘100 Bigha Phul Bagan’ was telecast Saturday. Bashar talked about drama and more with Prothom Alo Entertainment over the phone on this Friday.
Prothom Alo :
Quite a few of your projects including ‘Afsos’, ‘Bhalobasha 5 Ton’, ‘Tomari Shathe’ have been released right at the beginning of the year. The last was the drama ‘100 Bigha Phul Bagan’. How come so many projects one after the other?
None of my projects were released towards the end of last year. I was busy with the shooting of a film. I already knew that some of the projects I shot back then will be released at the beginning of the new year. May be that’s why there seems to be many in terms of numbers.
However, I liked all the projects and they have been well received by the audience as well. Among them, I will mention the project ‘Shasti’ as well. The audience will also like the one that released yesterday, Saturday.
Prothom Alo :
The plot of the drama, ‘Afsos’ has a sort of link to Dhaka University’s TSC. Even in real life, you were involved with various socio-cultural organisations of the university while studying there. Did those memories make you nostalgic during the shooting?
There’s TSC in the drama and that’s enough to be nostalgic. When I was a student, I was involved with different cultural organisations and I used to do poetry recitation. During the shooting I felt like I have gone back to my student life. Actually, you can say it’s my own story. I have portrayed myself on the screen.
Prothom Alo :
Earlier, while shooting at TSC of Dhaka University, a girl had called you her ‘crush’. How’s your experience with fans?
It has been an excellent experience. A few days ago, I did the shooting of a project at Madhupur. Meanwhile, a fan told me that they had travelled there from Shyamoli in Dhaka to take pictures with me. While I was working in Narayanganj there was a shot where I had to get my shirt dirty.
I had asked, ‘Let’s get another shirt dirty instead of this one.’ A fan came forward at that moment and said, ‘You don’t have to get your shirt dirty, take my shirt and get this one dirty.’ He himself started rubbing dirt on his shirt. I like these incidents involving my fans.
Prothom Alo :
Apparently, most of the dramas are being released without promotion. Many artistes are unaware of their dramas being telecast. What’s your take on this issue?
You’ll notice that dramas are being released keeping only two days in hand. So, there’s not enough time for proper promotion with a poster or a trailer. And, it doesn’t reach that much audience.
It’s better to have seven days of time in hand. Now the projects done for the occasion of the Valentine’s Day would be released simultaneously. I will promote them properly taking the time.
Prothom Alo :
Many artistes have reduced the number of projects they do yet the standards of the drama hasn’t improved that much. Have you heard anything from the audience like all the stories are becoming similar?
I haven’t heard anything of this sort from my audience. For I take a calculated decision of signing a project after hearing and understanding every single story. The main problem is the lack of good stories. They are very few in number.
I have been doing the better ones. In fact I’m waiting for an extraordinary story. You’ll see that if someone writes good stories, their stories will be high in demand. Because of that they are forced to write excessively. Then they might have to compromise with the quality.
Prothom Alo :
Is it that you work reluctantly?
I work only when I find the story appealing, not out of reluctance. I’m being forced to increase the number of projects now. And because there are many in numbers, I’m not finding the time to prepare. Right now, there’s more pressure centering the Valentine’s Day and the Eid-ul-Fitr. All I want is the pressure of good stories to mount.
Prothom Alo :
Which aspects of the life have changed the most after becoming a star?
I haven’t changed after becoming a star. My lifestyle is the same as before. What has changed the most is time. Now I have less time to spend with my family. Again, I don’t really get the idea of how to take care of myself. I’m a bit messy in nature.
I feel like I need to change some aspects because of the surroundings. But, I feel more comfortable leading a normal lifestyle. I think in the end, what’s the point of changing? That’s why I just keep doing my work properly.