I’m waiting for an extraordinary story

Prothom Alo :

Quite a few of your projects including ‘Afsos’, ‘Bhalobasha 5 Ton’, ‘Tomari Shathe’ have been released right at the beginning of the year. The last was the drama ‘100 Bigha Phul Bagan’. How come so many projects one after the other?

None of my projects were released towards the end of last year. I was busy with the shooting of a film. I already knew that some of the projects I shot back then will be released at the beginning of the new year. May be that’s why there seems to be many in terms of numbers.

However, I liked all the projects and they have been well received by the audience as well. Among them, I will mention the project ‘Shasti’ as well. The audience will also like the one that released yesterday, Saturday.