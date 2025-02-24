Mehazabien's wedding: Photographs leaked from Gaye Holud ceremony

There were strict instructions against invited guests taking photographs of actress Mehazabien Chowdhury and director Adnan Al Rajeev’s Gaye Holud ceremony. So, none of the guests posted any photographs on social media. Yet, all the restrictions went in vain. Some photographs of Mehazabien’s Gaye Holud ceremony have still been leaked.

Several photographs of that Gaye Holud ceremony spread through the inbox of people close to the couple. The photographs feature Mehazabien with the groom Adnan Al Rajeev with smiles on their faces. A group of musician was sitting behind the couple.

The celebrations began with a stunning Gaye Holud ceremony on Sunday, held at a beautiful resort just outside Dhaka on Sunday. From dawn till dusk, the joyous occasion was filled with laughter, colours, and heartfelt moments.