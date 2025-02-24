Mehazabien's wedding: Photographs leaked from Gaye Holud ceremony
There were strict instructions against invited guests taking photographs of actress Mehazabien Chowdhury and director Adnan Al Rajeev’s Gaye Holud ceremony. So, none of the guests posted any photographs on social media. Yet, all the restrictions went in vain. Some photographs of Mehazabien’s Gaye Holud ceremony have still been leaked.
Several photographs of that Gaye Holud ceremony spread through the inbox of people close to the couple. The photographs feature Mehazabien with the groom Adnan Al Rajeev with smiles on their faces. A group of musician was sitting behind the couple.
The celebrations began with a stunning Gaye Holud ceremony on Sunday, held at a beautiful resort just outside Dhaka on Sunday. From dawn till dusk, the joyous occasion was filled with laughter, colours, and heartfelt moments.
A rumour of Mehazabien being in a relationship with producer and director Adnan al Rajeev has been going on for long. Finally that rumour turned out to be true with the announcement of them tying the knot.
On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, Mehazabien and Adnan had their Aqd (official marriage registration) at a restaurant in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area.
The couple’s wedding invitation has left everyone eagerly awaiting the big day, reading, “You are cordially invited to the wedding of Mehazabien Chowdhury, daughter of Mohiuddin Chowdhury and Ghazala Chowdhury, and Adnan Al Rajeev, son of Basedul Alam and Sabekun Nahar.”
While, people close to Mehazabien and Adnan Al Rajeev in the entertainment industry knew about their relationship, the couple never spoke about it in public.
Reportedly, the wedding preparations have been going on at the resort for several days. Mehazabien and Adnan’s family members started arriving there on Sunday morning. Many well-known faces from the entertainment industry also attended the Gaye Holud ceremony.
There were Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Redoan Rony, Siam Ahmed, Sabila Nur, Elita Karim, Ashfaque Nipun, Sadia Ayman, Raihan Rafi, Toma Mirza, Naeem Imtiaz Neyamul, Mostafa Kamal Raz, and Xefer Rahman among others.
Prothom Alo spoke to several artistes and directors who attended the Gaye Holud ceremony, as well as those close to the couple. All of them said that the bride and the groom had imposed strict restrictions on taking photos.
Repeated announcements were made over the microphone requesting the guests not to take photos with their mobile phones. Yet, photographs of the two from the Gaye Holud ceremony have leaked.
According to the invited guests, the Gaye Holud ceremony of Mehazabien and Adnan ended in the evening on Sunday. Their wedding will be held at the same venue today, Monday. They said that Mehazabien herself will post photographs on her social media first and the guests can upload their photographs after that. No one had the permission to post photographs before that.
Reportedly, there were total 250 guests invited to the Gaye Holud ceremony. Mehazabien wore a Lehanga for the ceremony while, Adnan donned Panjabi.