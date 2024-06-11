Jeremy Strong opens up on possibility of another season of 'Succession'

Actor Jeremy Strong opened up about the possibility of another season of 'Succession', according to a media outlet. Strong played the role of businessman Kendall Roy.

"I'm sure there's a desire for more 'Succession'. I would really pass that buck to creator Jesse Armstrong," he said in an interview.

"But I think in terms of the role that I played, he came to his terminal point," added Strong. "So for me, that's something that is very happily put to rest."