'Harry Potter' series to begin filming at Leavesden Studios this summer

Warner Bros Discovery announced that its much-anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ series will begin filming this summer at Leavesden Studios, the iconic location where the original movies were shot, reported a media outlet.

During a presentation at the Warner Bros Discovery headquarters in London, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod shared updates about the series.

They revealed that auditions for lead roles have involved over 32,000 children so far, with the casting team reviewing up to 1,000 audition tapes daily. Final casting decisions are yet to be made, but shortlisted candidates will participate in workshops starting January.