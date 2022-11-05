HBO cancels ‘Westworld’ after four seasons

HBO’s highly anticipated science fiction-thriller media franchise ‘Westworld’ has been scrapped by the network after four seasons.

As per the reports of Variety, the news comes just under three months after the series aired its Season 4 finale on 14 August.

Variety has learned that a number of considerations, including the production’s high cost, falling viewership, and an ongoing examination of programming across the board at HBO’s new parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, factored into the decision to cancel the science fiction thriller.